Exclusive — ‘This Is Tectonic’: Gorka Touts Designating Muslim Brotherhood Chapters Terrorist Organizations

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Dr. Sebastian Gorka, the Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism, discussed the Muslim Brotherhood.

Gorka said, “This is tectonic. This is truly tectonic. This should have happened 30, 40 years ago. … we’ve grasped the most important chapter of the Muslim Brotherhood…we’re coming after all of them.”

