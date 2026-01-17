House Dem Whip Clark on Shutdown Over ICE: We’ll Take Same Approach We Did to Last Shutdown

During an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) responded to a question on shutting down the government over ICE by stating that “We have had one approach around these government budgets, and that is negotiate and imploring our Republican colleagues to come to the table and negotiate with us. And we saw what happened back in the Fall” with the shutdown over Affordable Care Act credits and she hopes Republicans won’t choose to shut things down.

Clark said, “We have had one approach around these government budgets, and that is negotiate and imploring our Republican colleagues to come to the table and negotiate with us. And we saw what happened back in the Fall, rather than coming and working with us around extending the ACA tax credits, they chose to go home, to close the government down, and to just leave town for over 40 days.”

She continued, “I certainly hope they are not going to make that choice now and do that again to the American people, to our economy, and to the message that it would send that they are unwilling to come and negotiate around guardrails for ICE and DHS.”

