Minneapolis Council Member: There’s No Legitimate Role for ICE Here

During an interview with CBS’s “The Takeout” on Friday, Minneapolis City Council Member Aurin Chowdhury responded to a question on if ICE has any legitimate role ever in Minneapolis by stating that “they have completely eroded their legitimacy. I think ICE is being used by this administration to create mass harm and fear, violation of people’s constitutional rights, and I find it illegitimate.”

Host Major Garrett asked, “Do you believe there is a legitimate role, in any time, in the city of Minneapolis, for ICE enforcement actions?”

Chowdhury responded, “I think the way that ICE has behaved and the way — the recklessness in which they treat our immigrant neighbors, our community members, citizens, they have completely eroded their legitimacy. I think ICE is being used by this administration to create mass harm and fear, violation of people’s constitutional rights, and I find it illegitimate. And it is absolutely shameful, it’s a shameful period in our country. And, Minneapolis, we are really struggling, but all of our neighbors are coming together and we’re holding tight to each other and we’re standing up for our immigrant neighbors. We are making sure that we’re keeping each other safe.”

