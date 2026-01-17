NYT’s Brooks: Protesters ‘Turning up the Tension’ on ICE Officers, That Will Work if Nonviolent

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that “protesters are turning up the tension on the ICE officers” in Minneapolis, but as long as it is nonviolent, “then Americans will see what is going on in their country.” And “if Americans see deportations of respectable families, they will finally rebel against this regime,” which he thinks is coming.

Brooks said that the possibility of the Insurrection Act being invoked “is something that is turning up the pressure, and I think Gov. Walz is right, I’m not a huge fan, but the protesters are turning up the tension on the ICE officers. And if — so long as they do it nonviolently, then Americans will see what is going on in their country.”

He continued, “And I have long thought, if Americans see deportations of respectable families, they will finally rebel against this regime, and not just the progressives and not just Democrats, but normal people who are, like, what the heck is going on here? And so that’s where we’re headed.”

