Gallego: Trump Has Turned ICE into a Third World ‘Goon Squad’

Sunday on CNN’s “The State of the Union,” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said President Donald Trump has turned Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) into a third-world “goon squad.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “A CNN poll this week found that half of Americans, more than half, really think ICE is making cities less safe. A growing number of Democrats are renewing calls to abolish ICE entirely in the wake of the death of Renee Good a couple of weeks ago. You have said that ICE is a problem that’s out of control, but that abolishing ICE would be a mistake. Why?”

Gallego said, “Well, look, I think ICE needs to be totally torn down. It has to be, you know, created in the image of what people want. Right. And what does that look like? For my experience, running in Arizona and a very hard, hard stay when it comes to immigration and immigration issues. People want immigration enforcement that goes after criminals, right? And focuses on criminals and immigration enforcement. That’s actually focused on security. And have the goon squad that has come from Stephen Miller and Donald Trump, one that issues warrants, one that doesn’t have people masked and acting like, you know, we’re a third-world police force.”

