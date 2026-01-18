Warner: ‘The Only Security Threat to Greenland Right Now Is the United States’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said “the only security threat to Greenland right now” was the United States.

Warner said, “Now the question is when the president is taking on potentially a new tariff war with our NATO partners with threatening Greenland. Will my Republican friends, beyond saying quietly to me, Mark, this is crazy, will they say that publicly and stand up against the president that has brought chaos to the international order? And got to tell you is not making Americans safer. When you when you threaten, for example, the security of, NATO, the most successful alliance in modern history, the only country that is frankly benefiting from the most from this chaos are both Russia and China.

Host Margaret Brennan said, “On this point, there is an effort by some Republicans. Lisa Murkowski is one of them. She and Jeanne Shaheen are working on a bipartisan bill called the NATO Unity Protection Act to prohibit the use of federal funds to blockade, occupy, and conduct military operations against or assert control over the territory of a NATO state. That is extraordinary that that is being put forward as a bill. Would you vote for it?

Warner said, “Of course I would.”

He added, “There is no current security threat from Russia or China to Greenland. The only security threat to Greenland right now is the United States. I’ve been in touch with the bipartisan delegation, met with the Danes who are over there now. The Danish people, frankly, are flipping out that their longest ally, America, is now threatening to invade part of their territory.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN