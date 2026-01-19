Grijalva on Church Protest: ‘Agent Now Knows What It’s Like to Have His Daily Life and Privacy Interrupted’ Like Immigrants Have

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) responded to people barging into a church in St. Paul by stating that “this federal agent now knows what it’s like to have his daily life and privacy interrupted. This is a daily occurrence in our immigrant communities, being followed, being kidnapped out of our schools, churches, and hospitals.”

Host Jim Sciutto asked, “Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, he said that the DOJ Civil Rights unit is now looking into something else, and that is anti-ICE protesters who disrupted a church service in St. Paul yesterday. The demonstrators say that they were there because they believed the pastor, named David Easterwood, is a top ICE official. I wonder what you make of the DOJ using that Civil Rights unit to investigate this — as we’re showing now on the screen — but not the federal agent involved in a deadly shooting.”

Grijalva answered, “The DOJ is spending their time trying to go after protesters. But there’s still no federal investigation into the murder of Renee Nicole Good. The hypocrisy of that speaks for itself. And this federal agent now knows what it’s like to have his daily life and privacy interrupted. This is a daily occurrence in our immigrant communities, being followed, being kidnapped out of our schools, churches, and hospitals. The difference is, this agent got to go home at the end of the day, where many families have no idea where their loved ones are when they’ve been kidnapped off the streets.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett