Schweizer: Radical Left, Islamists Working Together in ‘Marriage of Convenience’ to Destroy United States

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News senior contributor and author of The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon Peter Schweizer talked about Islamism and the left.

[P]eople that are in favor of trans rights and gay rights have aligned themselves with a radical movement that hates and wants to kill people that are engaged in that kind of behavior. And what they’ve basically decided is we’re going to work together to destroy the United States. We’ll split up the spoils later on. Although, I do quote in the book, Islamists as saying, look, this is just a marriage of convenience, once we win, we’re going to get rid of those guys, too.

Peter Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon is published by HarperCollins and is available to purchase now.

