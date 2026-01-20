CNN’s Tapper: Trump’s Press Conference ‘Incoherent’ and ‘Frankly Bizarre’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” anchor Jake Tapper said President Donald Trump’s press conference performance was “incoherent” and “frankly bizarre.”

Tapper said, “President Trump today, marking one full year in office with a marathon rambling, at times incoherent, possibly unsettling White House news briefing, clocking in at about 15 minutes shy of two hours. For any supporters of his looking for reassurance that the Trump doing wild 1 a.m. social media posts is not the same Trump in the White House, well, they probably weren’t reassured. The first hour and change was an entire monologue. The president began by complaining about his public relations, a common complaint of politicians who have horrific poll numbers. Then he started showing off mug shots of people he said were undocumented migrants who had been apprehended as part of his ramped-up ICE efforts. This all comes amid some reports that the president has privately expressed discomfort over the optics of how some of these ICE raids have been carried out.”

He added, “In between some of Trump’s other newsworthy lines, there were plenty of frankly bizarre, rambling moments, including this one where we dug up the past to complain about Joe Biden.”

Trump said, “And Joe Biden’s weaponization of our government, and removed his hand-picked radical left Marxist prosecutors from the Department of Justice, like deranged Jack Sick Smith. He’s a sick son of a bitch. They gave me the worst of the worst. And here I am. How did that happen?”

Tapper said, “Here he is indeed. And on the subject of the weaponization of our government, the US Justice Department, right now under Trump, is investigating the governor and the attorney general of Minnesota and the mayors of Minneapolis and Saint Paul for what we don’t know.”

