Schweizer: China Bought a Large Part of American Elite

Breitbart News senior contributor and author of The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon Peter Schweizer talked about China on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle” on Tuesday.

Schweizer said, “They have effectively bought off large portions of America’s elites … the problem is that these elites are either overlooking or ignoring the central fact of the U.S.-China relationship which is, China’s goal … is not about getting a better deal or maybe capturing a larger share of the market. Sure they want that, and they want the political leverage over the United States. What they really are engaging in is civilizational warfare.”

Peter Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon is published by HarperCollins and is available to purchase now.

