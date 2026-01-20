WWE’s ‘Triple H’: Inverting the Food Pyramid the ‘Correct Call’

Monday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, applauded the Trump administration’s decision to invert to the food pyramid, part of its so-called “Make America Healthy Again” effort.

“It’s fascinating to me,” guest host Kayleigh McEnany said. “You note that when you look at the numbers, there’s a 270 percent increase. One in five kids are obese. I would think that the Atlantic could get on board with these new guidelines, but they can’t.”

Levesque said, “Yeah, you know, it’s mind-boggling when you look at those numbers. A 270 percent increase from 50 years ago. One in five kids is obese. And statistically, they will spend the rest of their life obese. They will have chronic diseases because of it. And we can change that. And the biggest significant change you can make is exercise and nutrition. It’s not treating it down the line as treating it now while you’re young.”

“I truly believe that most nutritionists that disagree with it is because they were taught wrong from the beginning. They were taught nutrition in the wrong way. The flip of the Tripfood pyramid is the correct call. I just think that that is in children’s best interest. And exercise, health, you know, people — they just need to put down their phones, get out there, exercise. These kids need to get healthy, work out, play, go outside, ride a bike, play basketball, play baseball, do something active every day. Get yourself fit, get yourself healthy, and the accomplishment that you feel from doing those things will lead to success in the rest of your life. I promise you that. They’re wrong.”

