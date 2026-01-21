Frey: There’s ‘Moral Imperative’ to Not Cooperate with Feds on Immigration Enforcement Work

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey stated that the city won’t work with ICE or any federal government agency with immigration enforcement work, partially because of “the moral imperative here,” but also due to “the fact that I want our police officers focusing on safety.”

Frey said, “In Minneapolis, we will not cooperate with ICE or any federal agency around immigration enforcement work, we will not. And there’s a good reason, by the way, that we won’t, and it’s not just the moral imperative here, it’s also the fact that I want our police officers focusing on safety.”

He continued, “I want our police officers arresting perpetrators of violent crime and preventing carjackings from taking place and doing that basic work of 911 response. You know what I don’t want our police officers doing? Spending a single minute going after some father who just dropped his kids off at daycare, is about to go work a 12-hour shift, who happens to be from Ecuador.”

