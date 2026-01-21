List: These Are Trump‘s Top Accomplishments from Year One of his Second Administration

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Trump’s first term.

Marlow said, I’ll start with tariffs with the liberation day tariffs. … Next up, most favored nation deals on drug prices.” He also mentioned investments in the U.S. and progress on inflation, and stated, “Securing the border and mass deportations. So the deportation number, it’s big, but the main thing is that people are not coming.”

