‘We Mexicans Are Reclaiming Our Territory’: Schweizer Reveals Mexican Government Trying to ‘Take Back’ USA

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News senior contributor and author of The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon Peter Schweizer discussed Mexico.

Schweizer said, “This is from a government report in December of 2024 by Mexican President Sheinbaum, one of her closest aides, quote, ‘We already know that the Mexican population in the United States reaches 39.9 million. We Mexicans are reclaiming our territory.’ … Now it might be easy to dismiss this as just kind of hyperbole by these officials, but they actually do have an apparatus in the United States that is working towards this. They have a huge network of consulates in this country.”

Peter Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon is published by HarperCollins and is available to purchase now.

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo