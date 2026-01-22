Crow: All Options to Remove Trump ‘On the Table,’ from Impeachment to 25th Amendment

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said all option to remove President Donald Trump from office are on the table.

Crow said, “This president is unstable. He is corrupt. He’s interested only in his own power. He always has been. You know, I prosecuted the first impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Impeachment is something I know a lot about. I was one of the House impeachment managers, sat there on the Senate floor for weeks, making the case about how corrupted, unstable and unfit for office Donald Trump was then and it certainly has only gotten worse. You know, we talked about January 6th. We talk about him threatening our allies. We talk about him abusing our military. We talk about him threatening to send our military into our cities and to go to war with our own people. This president is a danger to this country, in this democracy. So what I’m doing is I’m looking at all options. All our all of our options must be on the table from impeachment, the 25th amendment to winning elections, which is actually my primary goal right now as the recruitment chair for House Democrats, is to win elections and to take power away from Donald Trump.”

He added, “I have lost confidence in Republicans ability to actually hold Donald Trump accountable. If I had a dollar for every time I’ve heard a Republicans say, oh, this is it, this is the last straw. Donald Trump has gone too far. We’re going to hold him accountable. Then I’d be able to take me. You and everybody in this rotunda around me, out to a really nice steak dinner tonight.”

