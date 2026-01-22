Susan Rice: Board of Peace Is Trump’s ‘Attempt to Play King of the World’

Monday on CNN’s “The Source,” former White House adviser Susan Rice said the Board of Peace was President Donald Trump’s attempt to play king of the world.

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “As the former United Nations ambassador, I wonder what you make of who is on that stage today and the president’s suggestion that this Board of Peace could replace the United Nations?”

Rice said, “It is that going to replace the United Nations because it is not representative of the world at large. First of all, the composition of that board is, really a parade of authoritarian strongmen and dubious democrats, who who may have been elected, once or twice like Orban and, have governed as autocrats. There really are no serious, democratic partners yet to have joined that board with the arguable exception of Israel and their circumstances are rather unique in this regard. And they curiously were absent at the, convening today. The problem with this Board of Peace is it’s not a Board of Peace in which the represented countries have a full voice and a vote. It’s Donald Trump’s, you know, attempt to play king of the world.”

She added, “He is the sole convener. He’s the sole decider of who participates. He’s the sole decider of how much people have to pay to God knows whom to be able to be permanent members of this thing. And above all, he’s the only one with the veto. And it’s not the United States that has a veto, it’s Donald J. Trump who has a veto, who will keep, himself in this role, in perpetuity if he chooses. Or you know, until he passes and or he decides to hand it off to, you know, one of his sons or son in laws or somebody else of his choice. It’s not a serious endeavor.”

