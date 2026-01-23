Blumenthal: Americans Are ‘Repulsed’ by ICE Agents ‘Abhorrent’ Behavior

Friday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said Americans are “repulsed” by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents’ “abhorrent” behavior.

Host Pamela Brown said, “We have this new reporting that President Trump is privately frustrated that he risks losing control of the immigration message and the Minnesota amid this Minnesota chaos. What do you think? Do you think he’s already lost control of the immigration message?”

Blumenthal said, “Well, he’s lost control of the immigration message, but more importantly, ICE is an agency out of control. The secret memo that I revealed, provided to me by whistleblowers because I’m investigating ICE police state tactics, shows that ICE believes that it can break down your door, ransack your house, arrest, or detain you without any judicial warrant. That’s a violation of the Fourth Amendment. And what we’re seeing in the streets, Americans are seeing in real time, whether it is the killing of Renee Good or the arrests of United States citizens wrongly, is a reason that he is losing the immigration message.”

He added, “Americans are repulsed. They find these practices abhorrent, morally and legally disgraceful and supremely dangerous. So I think the American people have had it with ICE out of control, and that’s the reason that Donald Trump is losing control of the message. And Americans ought to be very fearful, very afraid. I am very afraid. I’m aghast and appalled.”

