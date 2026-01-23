Gutfeld on Davos: ‘Trump Was There as America Personified’

During Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Gutfeld!,” host Greg Gutfeld gave President Donald Trump high marks for his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

According to Gutfeld, Trump “personified” his country and was leaving Davos with a “swag bag.”

Partial transcript as follows:

GUTFELD: Right out of the gate, Trump made it clear he didn’t come to Davos to be part of Davos. He went so Davos could be part of him. He spanked him so hard, I thought the head of NATO was going to call Child Protective Services on him.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: Yes. What? What a difference. Most American presidents show up at that thing like exchange students desperate to fit in. Trump blows in like an orange tornado at a trailer park.

(LAUGHTER)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: To address so many respected business leaders, so many friends, few enemies, and all of the distinguished guests, it’s a who’s who I will say that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Yes, Trump looks at the room and everybody there instantly understands they’re about to get something new, the simple unvarnished truth. I wonder if under Biden were we plucked like a chicken?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Our country was being plucked, like you pluck a chicken, our country was being plucked and it wasn’t good. And you know, you can only take so much of it, and we’ve changed it around very quickly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Yes, Trump was there as America personified. He skipped the small talk. Went right to reality, pivoting to Greenland, the Arctic, Russia, China, shipping lane security, because that’s how adults talk. And while they were nervously laughing, he walked out with a swag bag that included a chunk of land bigger than California.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: So while everyone else was there to preserve the status quo, Trump was there to torch it. But then came this stellar moment, Trump insults their religion, windmills, making this moment the most delicious thing to come out of Europe since Sophia Loren.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Windmills all over Europe. There are windmills all over the place, and they are losers. One thing I’ve noticed is that the more windmills a country has, the more money that country loses, and the worst that country is doing. China makes almost all of the windmills, and yet, I haven’t been able to find any wind farms in China. Did you ever think of that? It’s a good way of looking at it. They’re smart. China is very smart. They make them. They sell them for a fortune. They sell them to the stupid people that buy them, but they don’t use them themselves.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(AUDIENCE APPLAUDING AND CHEERING)