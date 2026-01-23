Sharpton: Trump Has ‘Transition Our Law Enforcement to Be Violent’

Friday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” network host Al Sharpton said President Donald Trump has “transitioned our law enforcement to be violent.”

Sharpton said, “The only violence that caused death that we’ve seen is the killing of Renee Good. The, you know, they’ve tried to depict these protesters, demonstrators, those of us around the country that support them as the violent ones, the unarmed woman, Good is the only victim in all this in the last two weeks. No one is harmed by an ICE officer, no one has taken the shot that we know of. So I think that at some point the morality of the country is kicking in, which is indicated in the polls saying to this president, we don’t like what you’re doing.”

He continued, “He promised to get rid of violent criminals and violent people that come across the boarder. He didn’t say he was going to, in some ways, transition our law enforcement to be violent and do acts that could be criminal.”

Sharpton added, “We don’t know because they’re only going to investigate themselves. They won’t even let the state officials investigate. And I think that what we are seeing is that the American people have far more moral fiber and moral power than the government that’s supposed to be in charge of making sure that we operate in a fair way.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN