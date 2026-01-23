St. Paul Mayor: ‘Every Single Person’ ICE Took Is Loved by Someone, Tearing Families Apart Hurts, I Want to Remove Those Who Shouldn’t Be Here

On Thursday’s broadcast of WBUR’s “Here and Now,” St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her said that “every single person that ICE has accosted, has taken, somebody loves that person,” and “when you tear families apart, you tear away the fabric of what makes us Minnesotans.” But “We are all for removing people who should not be in this country. I wish that that is what they are doing, but it is not.”

Her said, “[E]very single person that ICE has accosted, has taken, somebody loves that person, and…they don’t have to look like me in order for me to understand that, when you tear families apart, you tear away the fabric of what makes us Minnesotans.”

She added, “Look, we are all for law and order, we have always been. Federal agents have always been in our cities, they have always worked with our law enforcement on federal cases. The problem is that they are targeting everyday people by the way that they look. If it were a case of just looking at people who are hardened criminals and people with criminal records, absolutely. We are all for removing people who should not be in this country. I wish that that is what they are doing, but it is not.”

