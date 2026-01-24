Carney Debunks Three Hoaxes Media, Democrats Are Pushing About the Economy

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News economics editor John Carney discussed the economy.

Carney said that there’s no indication we’re on recession watch, the labor market is good, and added that tariffs “are not pushing up inflation.”

