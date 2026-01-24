GOP Sen. Kennedy: Generals Say Unless We Send ‘Massive Number of Troops’ in, Iran ‘Will Be Another Iraq’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) stated that, when it comes to Iran, “the generals have told us that, short of sending in a massive number of troops, it will be another Iraq.” Kennedy also said that it seems Israel wants us to pause a bit.

Host Bill Maher asked, “I think maybe more people have died because he said he was going to help. This looks like a Bay of Pigs to me. This looks like America’s going to come and help you, where is it? Remember the Kurds in ’91 when they thought they were going to get help from America? Vietnam could make the same claim. A lot of people have felt let down by us. I thought Trump was different. Where are you on this? Because all these bodies that I see, these body bags in Iran, I think a lot of those people went in the streets because they thought, oh, he said he’s got our back this time. Where’s the help?”

Kennedy answered, “Well, the generals have told us that, short of sending in a massive number of troops, it will be another Iraq.”

Maher then asked, “Well, then what did he mean when he said –?”

Kennedy cut in to respond, “I don’t know.”

Later, CNN host Kasie Hunt said, “The smartest people that are coming through that I’m talking to, usually in commercial breaks, will say, this is the closest this Iranian regime has ever been to falling, a big American concern is that over-involvement on our part could help the support among the people with the regime, right? It’s — these Iranian people might not actually want America to make a big show. They want to be standing on their own. But then there is this question of the Israelis, and are the Israelis interested in seeing us go in or not? And right now it seems to be that they have — and correct me if I’m wrong, Senator, I’m sure you’ve been in these briefings — they want to push pause a little bit.”

Kennedy responded, “Kasie, as usual, is right.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett