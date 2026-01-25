Border Patrol Chief Bovino: ‘The Victims Are the Border Patrol Agents’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Border Patrol Commander at Large Gregory Bovino said victims are the border patrol agents while discussing the fatal shooting in Minneapolis Saturday morning.

Bovino said, “Let’s look at why he was there in the first place. Was he simply walking by and just happened to walk into a law enforcement situation and try to direct traffic and stand in the middle of the road and then assault, delay and obstruct law enforcement? Or was he there for a reason? Did he fall victim to that violent and he didn’t rhetoric by a Mayor Frye, and Governor Waltz? Look, Dana, they’re they’re, they’re trying to portray Border Patrol agents and ICE agents as Gestapo, Nazi, and many other words. Did this individual fall victim, as many others have?”

Bash said, “All of the video that we have seen shows him documenting it with his cell phone, which is a lawful thing to do. And the only time he seemed to interact with law enforcement is when they went after him, when he was trying to help an individual who law enforcement pushed down. So, where do you have the evidence to show that he was trying to impede that law enforcement operation?”

Bovino said, “Sure, Dana, first he was there in the scene. He was in the scene actively impeding and assaulting law enforcement .”

He added, “What our officers are faced with here in Minneapolis are chaotic, very difficult and violent situations in which individuals and this suspect is not the only one to bring a loaded weapon to a riot. The situations are chaotic and ever-changing. Follow directions of law enforcement. Don’t inject yourself knowingly, beforehand, into a law enforcement situation.”

Host Dana Bash said, “With respect, it feels as though in some ways you’re blaming the victim here.”

Bovino said, “The victims are the Border Patrol agents. I’m not blaming the Border Patrol agents. The victims are the Border Patrol agents. The suspect put himself in that situation. The victims are the Border Patrol agents.”

