Meet Nate Morris, The Kentucky Sen. Candidate and Garbage Entrepreneur Who Earned Charlie Kirk’s Final Endorsement

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Nate Morris talked about his Senate candidacy.

Morris said, “I’m so proud that I’m a ninth-generation Kentuckian. My family’s been in Kentucky really since the state’s inception. And I’m proud that I was raised in a blue-collar home. 19 of my family members worked in an auto plant. My granddad ran a local union, and I was raised by a single mom.”

