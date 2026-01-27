Beshear: ‘Every Single’ ICE Officer Should Be Taken Out of Cities, Re-Trained

On Monday’s “CNN News Central,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) stated that, when it comes to ICE, we should “demand that they pull these officers out of all of our cities and that they fully retrain every single one of them.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “Once he leaves there, what are you going to do if and when a massive ICE operation is launched in Kentucky?”

Beshear answered, “Well, the first thing we have to do is demand that they pull these officers out of all of our cities and that they fully retrain every single one of them. They are operating with aggressive tactics that are not appropriate for law enforcement. They are not following our Constitution and giving people their rights. The idea that they have a memo that says they can just barge into someone’s house without a real warrant is — I guess they missed the day they taught law in law school. It’s incredibly concerning. And so, what they need to do is a full-on re-training. The way they’re going about this, no law enforcement agency in the country would do it, because it not only puts the individual maybe they’re trying to apprehend in more danger than they should be in, but it puts everyone else in danger. Think about everyone around each of these operations. It’s putting each and every one of our communities in a place where law enforcement’s supposed to protect us, and this group is doing the exact opposite. They’re putting us in harm’s way.”

