PA Gov. Shapiro: ‘Stop Funding ICE and Terminate This Mission in Minnesota’

On Monday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Late Show,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) urged “Concrete action” and stated that one action this week over the situation in Minnesota is “the Congress of the United States, on Friday, has the ability to stand up and stop funding ICE and terminate this mission in Minnesota.”

Shapiro said that the proper political approach is “Concrete action. … So, let’s talk about three concrete actions this week to deal with Minnesota: Number one, today, in a court of law, Minnesota officials are arguing their 10th Amendment rights should trump — no pun intended, I’m not trying to make a joke there — stop the federal overreach and get them out of their city, that’s number one. Number two, the Congress of the United States, on Friday, has the ability to stand up and stop funding ICE and terminate this mission in Minnesota.”

He continued, “And third, it’s not just for people with titles next to their name to do this work. I think all of you have powerful voices. We have begun to see, not just people in Minnesota, not just people who hold elected office, but outraged, commonsense Americans speaking up.”

