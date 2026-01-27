Schweizer: Gates, Soros-Funded Groups Have Goal of ‘Transforming America’ Through Mass Migration

Tuesday on Donald Trump Jr’s podcast “Triggered,” Breitbart News senior contributor and author of The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon Peter Schweizer talked about the ultimate goals of groups Bill Gates and George Soros help fund.

Trump said, “In this book, you know, who are the domestic enablers, of what you’re calling the Invisible Coup. And we’ve seen that, you know, the elites saying, you know, we’ve we did that with our jobs. You know, a couple of billionaires said, hey, we you know, we’re going to save, you know, point $0.02 on a widget and so we’re going to ship the American dream off to China. You know, who are the ones that are enabling that to happen? You know, we’ve watched it again, like I said, throughout the decades as it happened to trade, as it happened to American manufacturing, you know, which created supply line issues and all sorts of other headaches. You know, who’s who are the enablers now, in The Invisible Coup as it relates to this migration scandal?”

Schweizer said, “A lot of it, revolves around political power. So you have people like Bill Gates and George Soros who fund advocacy groups in the immigration space, the mass migration space. And these groups are specific and explicit that they view immigration is doing what, transforming America. They say that I quote them in the book. So their agenda is ultimately seeking the transformation of America, because America needs to be transformed. It’s not up to snuff and not according to their vision.”

