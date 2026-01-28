Fetterman: I’ve Changed, Don’t Think Sanctuary Cities Make Everyone Safer

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that his position on sanctuary cities has changed and he doesn’t think they make everyone safer and cities should turn over criminals who are in custody because “the border has become more and more increasingly more difficult.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Can I ask you, in 2016, when you were the lieutenant governor, you said that you believe sanctuary cities make everybody safer. Given that has been the administration’s argument against what’s happening in Minneapolis, do you still agree with that tonight? Is that still your position that sanctuary cities make people safer?”

Fetterman responded, “I think, at that time. The dynamic has changed much differently, and the border has become more and more increasingly more difficult. So, for me, now, I think it’s entirely appropriate to make the adjustments. And I do think, at this point, we should be turning over all the criminals that are in custody in all these jurisdictions.”

Collins then asked, “Does that, for Minneapolis — obviously, you’re the Senator from Pennsylvania — but in Minnesota, Jacob Frey, the Mayor, says he doesn’t believe that they should cooperate with those federal enforcement laws. So, you do believe that they should be cooperating more with the Trump administration?”

Fetterman answered, “What I do believe is that, if there are law enforcement that have these people in custody that are [engaging] in criminal behavior, then, yes, they should cooperate with that. And those individuals, if they’re convicted, should be deported.”

Collins followed up, “And so, your stance on sanctuary cities has changed, then, is that right, Senator?”

Fetterman answered, “I think it’s — yes, I think it’s evolved, because the dynamics and the circumstances, with respect to our border [have].”

