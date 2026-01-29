Coons: Fed Immigration Officers Need to Leave Minneapolis, Are Violating 2nd Amendment

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that federal officials are violating the 2nd Amendment, Republicans usually engage in strong defenses of the 2nd Amendment, and federal immigration officers need to leave Minneapolis.

Coons said, “Look, Mika, more foundationally, we have 1st Amendment, 2nd Amendment, and 4th Amendment violations happening here. We’ve got agents claiming that, with an administrative warrant, they can get into Americans’ homes. That violates the 4th Amendment. We’ve got our president saying things that essentially amount to Alex Pretti deserved it because he was carrying a gun, a gun he had a permit to carry. This is a striking change from the strong defense of 2nd Amendment rights we typically hear from Republicans.”

He added, “First, they need to withdraw from Minneapolis. Second, they need new and clear procedures. And then third, we need confidence in the leadership of DHS. … Kristi Noem should resign or be fired, and there needs to be a new chain of command for whatever remains of our customs and immigration enforcement within the United States.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett