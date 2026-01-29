Kevin McCarthy: Homan ‘De-Escalated’ Minneapolis, Calmer Heads Can Prevail

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Americas Newsroom,” former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said border czar Tom Homan had de-escalated the situation in Minneapolis.

McCarthy said, “Has he de-escalated? Has he showed his professionalism the 40 years? Remember Tom is highly respected on both sides of the aisle. He worked for President Obama, He worked for President Trump. He is a public service. And this is what he cares about. He knows how to do the job. You look at the meetings that he’s already had it de-escalated with some very strong Democrat liberals who don’t want to do anything but they they look at where their city has come. Now, Democrats have a little advantage here. They have united, there at a time table here. I think what’s going to happen. They’re going to get five of those six bills through. They’re going to hold up Homeland to negotiate later. You’re going to have a short shutdown because the House is not in and the deadline is going to hit on the 30th. So whatever change they make would have to go back to the House.”

He added, “So if they take those five out and they fund 96% of the government going forward, and you have a short shutdown, no one would really feel that because people would already be paid and I think calmer heads can prevail.”

