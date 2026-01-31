MS NOW’s Velshi: Trump Post on Pretti in Confrontation With Officials an ‘Effort to Undermine Constitutional Observers and Protesters’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Velshi,” host Ali Velshi said that President Donald Trump’s post about the video of Alex Pretti in a confrontation with federal agents is part of a “constant effort to undermine constitutional observers and protesters as agitators and insurrectionists”.

Velshi said, “Donald Trump, one can’t make sense of what’s going on, because they pull Bovino back, but then Tom Homan is there. Donald Trump now accusing Alex Pretti of being both an agitator and an insurrectionist, which is kind of rich, given that he pardoned 1,500 people after January 6. But what’s your take on this constant effort to undermine constitutional observers and protesters as agitators and insurrectionists?”

U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) responded, “Well, I’ve shared that, last weekend, my wife and I spent the first 20 minutes after we saw the shooting of Alex Pretti making sure that our 28-year-old son was safe. He’s been out constitutionally observing, he has a permit to carry. And so, what I would say is stop trampling on the constitutional rights of Americans. Remember, every member of Congress, and, of course, this President, has taken an oath to the Constitution. And I would remind my Republican colleagues, you didn’t take an oath to a president. You took it to the Constitution of the United States of America. Start acting like patriots, or, I can promise you, there are a lot of patriots in this country right now who are going to step up and make sure that you have a hell of a time in your next election.”

