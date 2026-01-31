Walz: Homan ‘Trying to Twist Reality’ ‘with Peaceful Protests’ Like They Did with Pretti, They’ll ‘Dig Up Your Kindergarten Yearbook’

During an interview with NPR on Friday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) responded to Border Czar Tom Homan saying that he wants less interference from protesters by stating that he won’t let Homan characterize constitutional rights and “They are trying to twist reality here with peaceful protests. They tried to do it with Alex, and they will go back, they will dig up your kindergarten yearbook or whatever to try and discredit you.”

Co-host Juana Summers asked, “[W]e’ve heard Border Czar Tom Homan — who is here in your state — he spoke, and he seemed to suggest that he wanted to see cooperation from you and other local leaders. And one of the things that he suggested he wanted to see is a reduction in interference from protesters and activists on the ground here in the Twin Cities. We’re speaking, I just want to note, on a day when there’s a general strike here in Minnesota, across the country. Are there any agreements on demonstrations that you’re willing to make?”

Walz answered, “I’m not going to compromise on the First Amendment. I’m not going to allow Tom Homan to characterize what are constitutionally-protected rights of peaceful expression of grievance against the government. It’s foundational to our democracy. They are trying to twist reality here with peaceful protests. They tried to do it with Alex, and they will go back, they will dig up your kindergarten yearbook or whatever to try and discredit you.”

