Murphy: Trump’s ‘Lawless Administration’ Is ‘Intentionally Traumatizing Kids’

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) claimed the Trump administration was “lawless and “intentionally traumatizing kids” with its Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

Murphy said, “What is happening in Minnesota right now is a dystopia. ICE is tear-gassing elementary schools. It is disappearing legal residents into cars. It is murdering American citizens. ICE is making this country less safe, not more safe today. That is an emergency. That’s why today, 60% of the American people vehemently disagree with what ICE is doing. And we have to address that emergency right now. The Constitution is being abandoned by this administration right now as we speak. And so our focus over the next two weeks has to be reining in a lawless and immoral immigration agency in this nation. That’s work that we have to do in the next two weeks. Hopefully, it’s work that Republicans and Democrats will be able to agree on.”

He continued, “They’re violating people’s rights every single day. They’re locking up hundreds and hundreds of children. They are traumatizing two-year-olds and five-year-olds for no reason. I sat inside an immigration court and watched legal residents coming in, applying for asylum, playing by the rules, and then getting disappeared out of the courtroom by ICE with absolutely no explanation.”

Murphy added, “They’re intentionally traumatizing kids. And listen, if you’re a conservative in this country, you should care about the fact that your government is intentionally hurting kids. You should care about the fact that this government is violating the Fourth Amendment, the Second Amendment, and the First Amendment every single day on the streets of this country. This is a lawless administration that is also traumatizing our kids. And it just shouldn’t matter if you’re a progressive or Trump voter, if you’re a Biden voter, if you’re a liberal. The Constitution is the Constitution and is being violated every single minute on the streets of this country today.”

