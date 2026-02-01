Raskin: This Is a ‘Cover-Up,’ 3 Million Epstein Files Released ‘Close to Nothing’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said the 3 million documents of the Epstein files that have been released were “close to nothing.”

Host Dana Bash said, “What the deputy attorney General Terblanche told me in the last segment. That effectively case closed. He said it’s possible if somebody seems to see something, with all of these documents that have been released that requires them to look into a potential prosecution, perhaps. But other than that, they’re done.”

Raskin said, “Case closed has been their mantra since January. In January, they demanded all the files from the prosecutors in New York who were running the case, brought them to Washington and and said, this case is over. We’re not doing anything else. They told us the same thing. When Kash Patel came to the Judiciary Committee, he said, it’s been, fully analyzed. Everything’s been redacted. There’s nothing to see there, and there are no further cases. And when people said, have you spoken to all the survivors? There are dozens of survivors who are out organizing and talking about what needs to be done. He says, well, our doors are open. If they have something to tell us, they’ve done no real investigation.”

He added, “Remember, they’ve said there are 6 million potentially responsive documents there. They’ve only released 3 million with more than 10,000 redactions. So we have to go look at those redactions. They’ve not sent us the explanation yet for those redactions. But then what about the other 3 million files? Because we are witnessing a full blown cover-up.”

Bash said, “I mean, they say three I mean, 3 million documents is not nothing.”

Raskin said, “It’s close to nothing when they’re deciding which documents are coming out, and there’s a federal law and a subpoena compelling them to just turn everything over to Congress. And they said that they had done this process many months ago. And there’s nothing to see there.”

