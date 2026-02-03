Exclusive — Comedian Jamie Kennedy: The Youth of This Country Are Humorless, And It’s Not Their Fault

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” comedian Jamie Kennedy discussed humor among the youth.

“The youth of this country…they’re humorless…and it’s not their fault. I want to reach out to them. They’re raised with the screen and they’re raised…where everything is a label and you know what? You shouldn’t have to be subjected to the ills and the scourge of criticism.”

