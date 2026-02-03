Schweizer: Mexican Officials Are Meddling in U.S. Politics

Tuesday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Breitbart News senior contributor and author of The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon Peter Schweizer talked about Mexico.

Schwezier said, “People don’t realize that, right now, in the United States, there are more than a dozen senators and members of their House of Representatives, of the Mexican Congress, who live in the United States. And their job is to represent Mexicans living in the United States in the Mexican Parliament. So, they’ve already started to take steps to undermine our sovereignty, and that’s not even to mention what they’re doing with their 53 consulates, which, by the way, is almost ten times as many as Great Britain has in the United States. They’re involved in politics and they’re organizing some of these anti-ICE protests.”

