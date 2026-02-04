Dem Rep. Levin: ‘Reasonable’ Debate on Sanctuaries, It’s Not a Red Line on DHS Funding

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA) responded to Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) arguments against sanctuary cities by saying that there is “a fair and reasonable debate” around the issue and his “red line” on DHS funding is “a prohibition on any sort of activity by ICE or CBP around polling places.” He also said, “We also have to advocate for judicial warrants, not just the administrative warrants” and there have been talks about things like body cameras.

Levin said, “Well, that’s a fair and reasonable debate that we can have. I’m not sure Lindsey Graham is necessarily the most credible. He tends to change his mind, and he’s there with President Trump, probably saying whatever President Trump wants to hear. That’s sort of been Lindsey Graham’s way.”

He continued, “But what I will tell you is a red line for me, Connell, is when you have the likes of Steve Bannon saying we’re going to surround polling places with ICE agents. We have, in any deal, absolutely, the need to get a prohibition on any sort of activity by ICE or CBP around polling places. We also have to advocate for judicial warrants, not just the administrative warrants. … And then, of course, there [are] a lot of other things that have been discussed, like body cams, not just saying they’re going to do it, but putting it in statute that they have to.”

