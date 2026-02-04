Marlow: Resurgence of Woke Celebrity Activisism Will Only Help MAGA

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the Grammys.

Marlow said, “The celebrities now stepping out, becoming blatantly political again, this is only going to help us. They’re completely disconnected.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo