Rand Paul: ICE Agents Wearing Masks Is ‘Inappropriate’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The 11th Hour,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) should not be wearing masks during their operations in American cities.

Paul said, “I think the main thing is if you want trust to develop again, I’m not somebody who wants to abolish ICE. I want ICE to behave within the rules and enforce the law. But I want them to behave in a normal, rational law enforcement manner.”

Host Stephanie Ruhle said, “Do you think it’s OK for ICE to be wearing these masks?

Paul said, “I think that anonymity and wearing a mask leads to less responsible behavior. I’m not saying there might not be a value on the border where the cartels are running large and things are a little bit more murky, and mayors’ heads are being chopped off by the cartel. I have a little more sympathy there. The images where I’ve seen ICE agents in masks, in an elevator, in a courthouse in Chicago, I think are inappropriate. Look, the local police in Chicago, the bail of everybody else is unmasked. I don’t know why we would have one group of men apprehending. The image I saw was arresting women and their children in an elevator in the courthouse in Chicago. I think one that reduces trust by the public but doesn’t seem appropriate. And I do think when you’re anonymous, like any time you’re anonymous, you tend to do things that you might not do if you were recognizable.”

