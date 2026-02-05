Raskin: SAVE Act Likely Violation of 19th Amendment, Women’s Right to Vote 

Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, if passed, would likely violate the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “Congressman, of course, the president’s allies say that this is all about the SAVE act. Which would require voter ID, although a fairly stringent form of it. Voter ID is supported by the majority of Americans. But there are Democrats on the Hill and you voted against this? Why not support voter ID?”

Raskin said, “Well, look, first of all, this is not a problem that people are identifying or recognizing in the states. The states and local governments are perfectly capable of identifying when there are problems. This is obviously being cooked up by Donald Trump to justify his persistent, and utterly bogus claim that he won the 2020 election when Biden beat him by more than 7 million votes. But what’s wrong with the Save act? What’s wrong with it is that it might violate the 19th Amendment, which gives women the right to vote, because you’ve got to show that all of your different IDs match. So if you’re a woman who’s gotten married and you’ve changed your name to your husband’s name, but your so now your current name is different from your name at birth. Now you’ve got to go ahead and document that you need an affidavit explaining why. And why would we go to all of these, troubles in order to keep people from voting when none of the states that are actually running the elections are telling us that there’s any problem.”

