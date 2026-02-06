Padilla: I Won’t Consider Voter ID Proposals to Get ICE Changes I Want

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) rejected considering some voter ID measures proposed by Republicans in exchange for ICE reforms Democrats want.

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “Would you be willing to consider some voter ID measures that Republicans have proposed, like the SAVE Act, for example, in order to get these demands that you’re seeking?”

Padilla answered, “Look, you just exposed — it used to be that they weren’t saying the quiet part out loud, and now they’re shouting it. When Attorney General Bondi sends a letter to Gov. Walz (D) saying, sure, we’ll pull all the ICE agents out of Minnesota, if you hand over your voter list, your voter file, and all the personal information of voters in Minnesota, it tells you what they’re really going after. And that happened around the time that Tulsi Gabbard is raiding an elections office in Georgia, along with the FBI, to confiscate ballots from 2020. The real agenda here is to exploit immigrants in their desire to rig the election this November and hold on to power. That’s what it’s about for Republicans. And we’ve got to stand up for it — stand up to it.”

Sanchez followed up, “So, it sounds like you’re not willing to negotiate on voter ID.”

Padilla responded, “Voter ID is a solution in search of a problem, because the truth is, voter fraud in America is exceedingly, exceedingly rare. Study after study has demonstrated that.”

