Coons: I Might Nuke Filibuster in Future, ‘Right Now, It Is an Absolutely Critical Protection’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said that while he wouldn’t eliminate the filibuster to grant statehood to Puerto Rico or Washington D.C. or expand the Supreme Court, he might do so when Democrats have the majority in the Senate in the future, but “Right now, it is an absolutely critical protection.”

Coons stated, “I would not vote to nuke the filibuster to recognize Puerto Rico and [D.C.]. I don’t think we should expand the Supreme Court.”

Co-host Joe Kernen then said, “But that leaves open that you could nuke the filibuster for other reasons, though.”

Coons responded, “It depends what else is going on, because we’ve got three more years, and, bluntly, what this president is doing has so reshaped our society and our place in the world, I am very, very worried.”

Coons added, “Right now, it is an absolutely critical protection.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett