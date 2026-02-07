Schweizer: How Liberation Theologists, Marxists Shifted Catholic Church Toward Open Borders

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News senior contributor and author of The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon Peter Schweizer talked about the Catholic Church.

Schweizer said, “I do think that it was a concerted effort by liberation theologists, primarily from Latin America, to move the church politically to the left. And liberation theology basically says that it’s not just spiritual in the sense of your connection to God and what you’re asked to do, that the economic system needs to reflect Marxist values. That’s the only way of Christianity. So yes, it was intentional, and yes, as it relates to immigration, this is why you saw the radical shift in the Catholic movement beginning in the 1980s, to the point where most recent popes have embraced completely open borders, and they view open borders as beneficial because they are going to be transformative to the West.”

Peter Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon is published by HarperCollins and is available to purchase now.

