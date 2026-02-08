Christie: Trump’s ‘Absolute Lack of Character’ Is Distracting from Issues

Sunday, during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said President Donald Trump’s “absolute lack of character” was distracting from issues.

Christie said, “I think it’s a bigger issue. You know, I talked to friends of mine in my party who will say to me all the time look, he’s not a good guy. He’s kind of crazy, but I like the issues. Here’s the thing. What they’re discovering now is character is the most important issue. And what the posting of that video shows, this is absolute lack of character.”

He added, “And now what we’re seeing is when you don’t have character, you can’t get the issues done either, because all these acts of lack of character by Donald Trump are so distracting from issues like the economy, which the people care about. He’s now underwater on the economy. His lack of character allows him to do the things that ICE is doing that is so outraging the country and now he’s 20 points underwater on immigration, which has been a winning issue for Republicans for almost two decades. So for all my friends out there who say, yeah, no, I know the character is awful, but I care about the issues. He you not only now supporting someone with no character, but his lack of character leads to us not being able to accomplish the issues that we care about either.”

