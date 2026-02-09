‘They Should Be Thriving’: Carney Breaks Down Woke Eddie Bauer’s Failure

Breitbart TV

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News economics and finance editor John Carney talked about Eddie Bauer.

Carney said, “They should be thriving. … I think what caused them to go bankrupt is that they went full woke in recent years, and I think that alienated a lot of their customer base.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.