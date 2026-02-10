Dem Rep. Goldman: ICE ‘Wouldn’t Have All These Threats’ if They Followed Law

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) blamed ICE agents for the threats that they face by saying that “you wouldn’t have all these threats — to the extent you do, and the data is not at all clear — if you would follow the law and the Constitution and stop barging into people’s homes without warrants and stop ripping people out of their cars after breaking the window.”

Goldman said, “[F]or them to project and deflect by saying, oh, we have to wear masks because of all these threats, it’s like, well, you wouldn’t have all these threats — to the extent you do, and the data is not at all clear — if you would follow the law and the Constitution and stop barging into people’s homes without warrants and stop ripping people out of their cars after breaking the window. There’s no professional law enforcement agency, criminal law enforcement agency that would ever act this way, ever. And this is civil immigration enforcement, often against people protesting.”

In an earlier interview on NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Goldman said, “I have received many death threats as a member of Congress. In fact, I prosecuted mob bosses, and certainly have received more threats from Donald Trump and his supporters than I ever did from the mafia.”

