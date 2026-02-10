Dem Rep. Morelle: Not Funding DHS Will Hurt FEMA, TSA, Coast Guard, Not ICE

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Joe Morelle (D-NY) acknowledged that shutting down DHS won’t impact ICE directly, but will hurt FEMA and the Coast Guard.

Co-host Kailey Leinz asked, “Well, of course, as we consider the funding that backs those agents, Congressman, that was provided, a great deal of it, in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which already passed. It isn’t necessary for DHS funding to be passed on Friday for that to continue. What it is necessary to continue, FEMA, TSA rely on DHS not shutting down. That is an argument your Republican colleagues are making. Why is it worth it to shut down DHS if it isn’t necessarily going to impact ICE directly?”

Morelle answered, “Well, what I would say is, if that’s the case, and I think you’re right, it is, ICE doesn’t need the money, so, why not fund the Coast Guard, why not fund TSA, why not fund FEMA? We could do all of that and not fund ICE as we continue to negotiate, because, as you point out, ICE already has the money they need. So, why would they use ICE, which doesn’t need the funding, to hold hostage the folks that do, transit agents at TSA or the Coast Guard? For God’s sake, the Coast Guard, you’re going to defund the Coast Guard? So, let’s fund these other things, it’s entirely appropriate, while we continue to work towards trying to find common ground about the way ICE agents act out when they’re engaging with the American public.”

