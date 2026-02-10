Lame Jokes, Fat Shots, a Racist Dog, and Zero Creativity: Marlow Roasts Super Bowl Ads

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Super Bowl commercials.

Marlow said, “You’re going to see a lot of ads that are not creative. You’re going to see a lot of ads that are back to woke. Woke has made a comeback. Woke has returned.” And with Redfin/Rocket Mortage’s ad, “It seems like there’s some pretty heavy-handed anti-white messaging in here. And just the emotional on the nose nature of it all is just, that is a zero creatively.”

