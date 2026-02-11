Dem Rep. Crow: ‘There Is Going to Be Accountability’ for Jeanine Pirro

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said he would hold District of Columbia U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro accountable for seeking and failing to bring indictments against him and several other Democratic lawmakers over a video on military orders.

Co-host Alicia Menendez said, “You have a letter from your attorney that is demanding that Jeanine Pirro never take legal action against you, saying the indictment was a misuse of power. The reports that your office tried and failed to secure an indictment against Congressman Crow represents a breathtaking and unprecedented level of prosecutorial overreach and misuse of power. Accordingly, this letter is a demand that you take no further action against. Congressman Crow and puts you and those pursuing any further charges on notice of the legal ramifications if you do so. Have you heard back from her office?”

Crow said, “No, we haven’t. And here’s why we sent that letter. It’s really important right now that we start imposing costs on people who are abusing the system, who are turning their back on the Constitution, who are violating the law. They just can’t be doing this with impunity. They have to know that we’re we’re making lists. I’m keeping names. I’m taking names and there is going to be accountability. And we’re going to start imposing costs on people for abusing positions of trust, for abusing our system in the Constitution. I am not going to be sitting back in a foxhole where they lob grenades at me. We are going to fight back.”

