Dem Rep. Lofgren: AG Bondi’s Hearing Behavior Was ‘Bizarre and Unhinged’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said Attorney General Pam Bondi’s behavior at the House Judiciary Committee hearing was “bizarre and unhinged.”

Lofgren said, “The attorney general’s behavior today was bizarre and unhinged. For the most part, I think we were asking. I know I was asking you a real question, about whether apparent misconduct, apparent maybe potential crimes were being investigated, and in fact, they aren’t. And instead of talking about that, she goes on, the attack goes off on nonsense. You know, it was weird. She was. It was weird behavior. But in the end, we didn’t get answers. And the survivors didn’t get answers. And I really think that’s a shame.”

Discussing the Epstein files, Lofgren added, “Members of Congress who took the time to go over there sharing the information that we found, and it’s not a pretty picture. They were required under the law to take out the redactions unless it was necessary to protect the privacy of the victims. Survivors? In fact, they tried to protect the offenders. The coconspirators, it’s their names that are blacked out. And they actually revealed information about the survivors, which was very wrong, contrary to law, but really, a lot of the survivors feel that it was being done intentionally to try and intimidate them, force them into silence. I don’t know if that’s true, but that’s how they feel.”

